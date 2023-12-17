DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RASTRO: (Marcelo, Fugaz, Pheromone Blue, Rare Jam)

El Sótano
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Marcelo x Fugaz Live: estos dos artistas son auténticos amantes d los sintetizadores y las cajas de ritmo, lo suyo es un directo experimental y lleno de sorpresas.

Pheromone_blue Live: esta banda combina el uso de sintetizadores electrónicos con instrume...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

