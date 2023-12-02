Top track

Tayllor - Vagabundo

Palosanto w/ Tayllor and Dorian Craft

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Palosanto is back for your favorite show with 2 amazing artists:

TAYLLOR

www.instagram.com/dim\_tayllor

DORIAN CRAFT

www.instagram.com/dorian\_craft\_music

Opening set by Temil

www.instagram.com/temil\_music

Dancers and live performances

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palosanto.

Lineup

Tayllor, Dorian Craft

Venue

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square

701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

