Malo - MÉDICATION

Malo

EMB Sannois
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.41

Malo - MÉDICATION
About

Pur produit du 95, le rappeur Malo est enfin prêt à montrer au monde toute l’étendue de son talent avec « mixtape iD » sur lequel il enchaîne prestations techniques impressionnantes et mélodies mélancoliques autotunées avec le même niveau de maîtrise.

Tout public
EMB Sannois

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

