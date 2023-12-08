Top track

Lydsten - AGATE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vendredi : Lydsten + Ditter + Bruit Noir

La Chapelle Du Conservatoire
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lydsten - AGATE
Got a code?

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

LYDSTEN - Electro (Lille)

DITTER - Pop / Punk (Paris)

BRUIT NOIR - chanson (Paris)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Lydsten, DITTER, Bruit Noir

Venue

La Chapelle Du Conservatoire

26 Rue Hoche, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.