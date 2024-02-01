DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mêlant tout aussi bien sa voix profonde à des mélodies pop acidulées qu’à des ballades à fleur de peau, Hélène Sio est à l’image de sa musique : à la fois solaire et sensible, romantique mais résolument dans l’air du temps.Ses deux titres « j’aime toucher...
