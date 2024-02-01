DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hélène Sio

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mêlant tout aussi bien sa voix profonde à des mélodies pop acidulées qu’à des ballades à fleur de peau, Hélène Sio est à l’image de sa musique : à la fois solaire et sensible, romantique mais résolument dans l’air du temps.Ses deux titres « j’aime toucher...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Hélène Sio

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.