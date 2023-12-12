DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mezzanine: Time Bomb Y2K

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mezzanine presents Time Bomb Y2K, directed by Brian Becker and Marley Mcdonald. 2023, 84m, U.S., DCP.

Los Angeles premiere, followed by a conversation with directors Brian Becker and Marley Mcdonald

~

At the turn of the millennium, rumblings started to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mezzanine
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.