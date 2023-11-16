Top track

Kharfi - Marrakech Express

Bubble x TREDIECI

Tunnel Club
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
From €6

About

Bubble, il format con base al Tunnel Club, torna con un evento in collaborazione con il brand milanese 3.10. Musica ed estetica si fonderanno, accompagnandoci in una serata che spazierà tutte le sfaccettature dell’House music, dalla Afro alla Tech, fino ad...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Kharfi

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

