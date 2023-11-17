DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Arrest, "Chilean Sick", DieKaiDie, Soft

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Big Friday night with bands from London, Manchester and Kent and featuring Xhilean Sick, a band most of you know trying out new songs and sounds - use an amagram solver!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

DIEKAIDIE, House Arrest

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

