Twisted Pine w/ special guest Damn Tall Buildings

Sleepwalk
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TWISTED PINE

Twisted Pine doesn’t just break the rules, they rewrite them -- Glide

“An upbeat, poppy vibe; energetic, driving rhythms; virtuosic solos; tight harmonies. This is definitely a band to watch.” -- National Public Radio

"They were once bluegr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Twisted Pine, Damn Tall Buildings

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

