Multiverse Rumble

Big Penny Social
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EVE Riot Grrrls of Wrestling bring their critically acclaimed, immersive, theatrical, comedic, live action, wrestling show with cabaret, burlesque and more to Big Penny Social!

Experience live and in person the beautiful chaos that is EVE; a punk-rock, wo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EVE: Riot Grrrls of Wrestling.

Lineup

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

