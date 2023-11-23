DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le jeudi 23 novembre 2023, La Bonsoir Nipples vous convie à une édition spéciale célébrant l'art du drag du Liban, de la diaspora libanaise à Paris et des cultures arabes au sens large.
Au programme:
> Deux étoiles de la scène drag beyrouthine, en visit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.