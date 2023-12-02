DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

METROSCHOCK

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJBaltimore
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

METROSCHOCK- Every first Saturday Baltimore's longest running dark dance party returns! join Neska, Nicholai and Angel for dark beats from Goth and Industrial to Synthwave, 80s, 90s and more. Doors at 9pm. 21+. Tickets on sale now at themetrogallery.net

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

