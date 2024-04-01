Top track

Courting

Courting

Point Ephémère
Mon, 1 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.34

About

COURTING (Post-punk / Liverpool, UK)

Le jeune quatuor Courting, basé à Liverpool, est l’un des derniers groupes en date à émerger remarquablement de cette ville qui n’en finit plus de prouver la qualité de son patrimoine musical.

Les influences musicales...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Take Me Out.

Lineup

Courting

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:00 pm

