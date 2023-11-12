Top track

RUMBA! DISCO PARTY

Republic Latin Fusion
Sun, 12 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a spectacular

🗓Sunday Funday November 12

⏰10:00PM - 3:00AM

if you're interested in expierencing the rhythms of vibrant reggaeton with the mix of classic pop hits like (Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Macklemore, and many more!)

Dress to impress...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Republic Latin Fusion.

Venue

Republic Latin Fusion

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

