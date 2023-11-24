DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Arrest, My Fat Pony and Queen’s Pleasure

Two Palms
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Indie in Town presents: House Arrest, My Fat Pony and Queen’s Pleasure (NL) at Two Palms. Join us for our last Indie in Town gig in 2023 with these amazing bands:

House Arrest: Slathered in vaseline and dipped in gravy, a warped cacophony of fried synths,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Indie In Town
Queen's Pleasure, My Fat Pony, House Arrest

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

