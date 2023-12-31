Top track

Gameboyz - Calor Del Foco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nochevieja 2023 con Gameboyz

Sala López
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gameboyz - Calor Del Foco
Got a code?

About

NOCHEVIEJA en la Lopez con GAMEBOYZ a los mandos de toda la fiesta para despedir este año 2023. **Apertura de puertas dia 1 de enero a la 1.00

Gameboyz** viene con mas amigos para hacernos disfrutar en nuestra entrada en el año...

Vamos a tener un fiesto...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.

Lineup

Gameboyz, Weis

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.