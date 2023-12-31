DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NOCHEVIEJA en la Lopez con GAMEBOYZ a los mandos de toda la fiesta para despedir este año 2023. **Apertura de puertas dia 1 de enero a la 1.00
Gameboyz** viene con mas amigos para hacernos disfrutar en nuestra entrada en el año...
Vamos a tener un fiesto...
