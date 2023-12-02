DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
leather.head performing a set to celebrate the release of their ep 'welded' at Lewisham Art House
joined by
liv wynter
anonymous amateur
small capacity show
b.y.o.b
