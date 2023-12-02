Top track

Mara

leather.head - welded launch

Lewisham Arthouse
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

leather.head performing a set to celebrate the release of their ep 'welded' at Lewisham Art House

joined by
liv wynter
anonymous amateur

small capacity show
b.y.o.b

This is an 18+ event
Presented by leather.head.

Lineup

Leather.head

Venue

Lewisham Arthouse

140 Lewisham Way, Lewisham, London, SE14 6PD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

