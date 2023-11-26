DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clem Darling's Album Release

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Clem Darling releases his album and celebrates at Club Tee Gee with friends on and off stage. Come for a night of laughing and crying, singing and swaying. :)

This is an 21+ event
Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Magda

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.