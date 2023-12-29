DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Baby G
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

STOCKHOLM FOR THE HOLIDAYS Gather round the year's end as we celebrate Stockholm Siesta's EP release and the final days of the holiday season. With performances by New Design, Brocoy and Rosegold, come live a magical night with some of the GTA's best in Al...

This is an 19+ event
Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

