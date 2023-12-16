DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MATED

The George Tavern
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MATED'S LAST DANCE OF THE YEAR. FAMILIAR FACES + MATED FAM WILL BE JOINED BY BERLIN BASED BLASTAH FOR ONE SPECIAL EVENT. LET'S GOOO!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MATED.

Lineup

Blastah, Siso

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.