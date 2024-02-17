Top track

Majesty

APASHE EN CONCERT - WAREHOUSE NANTES

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€27.51

Event information

Pour les adeptes de la scène bass et trap, vous connaissez certainement Apashe.

Ce jeune Bruxellois signé chez Kannibalen Records en 2011 compte à son actif un bon nombre de musiques de jeux vidéo, films et séries, mais également une discographie unique (...

Tout public
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.

Lineup

Apashe

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

