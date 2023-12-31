DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KINYXX pres: Fet!sh New Year Edition

Abaixadors10
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Last minute surprise! Many of you were asking us for one last date this year and it couldn't be other than the end of the year. Put on your oustrageus costume and prepare to lose yourself under the light of the sun and the moon with your fellow people and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

ValaV

Venue

Abaixadors10

Carrer dels Abaixadors, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

