Few performers can shapeshift as seamlessly as Bailey J Mills. Whether they’re spoofing a Stacey Dooley deep dive, living their girlband fantasy imitating The Saturdays or performing an Alexandra Burke number, the Manchester-based drag artist’s craft is a
Bailey J Mills makes a triumphant return to the stage with their highly-anticipated touring show, “Bailey J Mills: Unfiltered & Scummy!”
Get ready to be swept off your feet into a whirlwind of laughter with the sensational comedy star, renowned for their...
