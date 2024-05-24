Top track

Losing My Touch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

October Drift

Supersonic
Fri, 24 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Losing My Touch
Got a code?

About

OCTOBER DRIFT
(Post punk - Taunton, UK)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H. Ensuite ça sera premier arrivé = premier entré. Donc pas de panique si l'évènement est sur li...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

October Drift

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.