Top track

Saint Agnes - Death Rides a Black Horse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saint Agnes

The Boileroom
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsGuildford
£13.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saint Agnes - Death Rides a Black Horse
Got a code?

About

SAINT AGNES

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Saint Agnes

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.