LUTHER

Rockstore
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Deuxième signature du label SUBLIME, Luther dévoile GARÇON en 2022, un EP saisissant de maturité et technicité.

En portant un regard froid et référencé sur son environnement, qu’il distille dans des séquences introspectives et intimes sur sa vie de jeune...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Luther

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

