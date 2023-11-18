Top track

Laura Bono - O sopravvivere o Vivere

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scusate il Ritardo Tour 2023

Bloom
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Laura Bono - O sopravvivere o Vivere
Got a code?

Event information

LAURA BONO ha recentemente annunciato nuovi concerti del suo ’Scusate il Ritardo Tour’, che segna il suo ritorno da solista alla sua dimensione più naturale e non filtrata, quella dei palchi dal vivo e del contatto con il suo pubblico. Laura si esibirà con...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Laura Bono

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.