DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Multielásticos, la banda española de indie rock con el video más visto en Yotube de la historia de bandas españolas (59M de visitas "Valientes") vuelve con sus canciones de grandes melodías y ritmos frenéticos. Te gustará si te gusta LA LA LOVE YOU, IZAL....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.