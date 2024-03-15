Top track

Musicians Room Presents: Marc Cary Trio

The Sun Rose
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
Musicians Room Presents: Marc Cary. Perhaps one of the jazz world’s best kept secrets, Marc Cary has made monumental contributions to such well-known musicians as Dizzy Gillespie and Betty Carter as well as Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and Q-Tip. Grounded in t...

This is an 21+ Event
Presented by Musicians Room & The Sun Rose

Marc Cary Focus Trio

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

