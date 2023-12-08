DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Afro House, Tribal House, Funky House - SAVE THE DATE! On December 8th, &LEZ is set to make his highly-anticipated UK debut at our Christmas party.
WE ARE FRIENDS has joined forces with UK label ULU Records to bring you this special event, marking the per...
