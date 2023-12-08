Top track

Da Capo - Umbovukazi

Afro House Christmas Party By We Are Friends

Rolling Stock
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Afro House, Tribal House, Funky House - SAVE THE DATE! On December 8th, &LEZ is set to make his highly-anticipated UK debut at our Christmas party.

WE ARE FRIENDS has joined forces with UK label ULU Records to bring you this special event, marking the per...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jeremiah Asiamah
Lineup

Jeremiah Asiamah, Robin M, &lez

Venue

Rolling Stock

48 Kingsland Rd, London E2, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

