DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening With Clinton Baptiste

The Crescent
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyYork
Selling fast
£24.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Clinton Baptiste is the useless clairvoyant medium psychic from Peter Kay's smash hit comedy Phoenix Nights.

Fresh from another sell-out UK tour, he's back to deliver the best of his recent work, plus some new bits. Join Clinton for his stories, jokes plu...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by VF Concerts

Lineup

Clinton Baptiste

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.