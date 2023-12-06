Top track

Get Shot

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Masta Ace e Marco Polo

BIKO
Wed, 6 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Get Shot
Got a code?

About

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO
presentazione del nuovo album Richmond Hill

Lo storico rapper Masta Ace e il produttore veterano Marco Polo arrivano a Milano per un concerto al BIKO.

Hanno già collaborato in un joint album del 2018 intitolato A Breukelen**...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Masta Ace e Marco Polo

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.