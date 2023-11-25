DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

It's time to Trl 2000 - all stars party

NXT STATION
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBergamo
€7.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nuovo appuntamento con la migliore musica degli anni 2000 a Bergamo. Vi aspettiamo sabato 25 Novembre carichi per cantare insieme i successi che ci hanno fatto sognare durante l'adolescenza.

Evento al coperto: dentro la tensostruttura di Piazzale degli Al...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bergamo NXT Station & Latteria Molloy

Lineup

Venue

NXT STATION

Piazzale degli Alpini, 24121 Bergamo BG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.