Chastity Belt with Charlotte Cornfield

Eulogy
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Eulogy Presents: Chastity Belt with Charlotte Cornfield

Friday, May 3rd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Chastity Belt

Live Laugh Love.

It’s a phrase you might encounter in a certain type of cursive on the wall...

This is an all ages event
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chastity Belt

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

