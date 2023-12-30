Top track

DJ BORING - Like Water

DJ Boring

SPYBAR
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The spacey lo-fi house of DJ Boring – moniker of Tristan Hallis – is really anything but. Based in London, the Australian DJ pairs blurry beats with industrial bass on his 2017 EPs Sunday Avenue and Different Dates. Gaining attention on YouTube in 2016 wit...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Boring

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

