DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hidden Hills Club & Leverage team up to invite you to the best MJ Bizcon After Party! We are bringing you the best of both worlds by powering this official after party with Simp City (hottest R&B party) + After Dark (Hip Hop house party).
Date: Wednesday...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.