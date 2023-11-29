Top track

OHGEESY - GEEKALEEK (feat. BIA)

Hidden Hills x Leverage Official After Party

Area15
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:30 pm
PartyLas Vegas
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hidden Hills Club & Leverage team up to invite you to the best MJ Bizcon After Party! We are bringing you the best of both worlds by powering this official after party with Simp City (hottest R&B party) + After Dark (Hip Hop house party).

Date: Wednesday...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.

Lineup

OhGeesy

Venue

Area15

3215 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Doors open8:30 pm

