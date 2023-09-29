DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Snowboy & The Latin Section

229
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AGMP proudly presents

SNOWBOY & THE LATIN SECTION

'Something's Coming' 30th Anniversary Concert

+ DJ's Eddie Piller (Acid Jazz) & Adrian Gibson

Released in 1993, 'Something's Coming' followed on from 1989's 'Ritmo Snowbo' and 1991's 'Descarga Mambo'

Presented by AGMP.

"Snowboy"

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
