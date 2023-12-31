Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Public Secret x Maraika: New Year's Eve

Casitas Maraika
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:30 pm
PartyPuerto Vallarta
From $113.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience the most magical New Year's Eve celebration as Maraika and Public Secret come together to dance you through a rhythmic journey, nestled into an ocean-side jungle. Expect an evening full of unforgettable moments and memories!

Dinner 8:30pm-11:30...

This is an 18+ event
Public Secret
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Baron (FR), Max Mignot (Public Secret), SimbaSōl and 1 more

Venue

Casitas Maraika

Playa Del Caballo Las Animas 1, Puerto Vallarta 48380
Doors open8:00 pm

