Patriarchy - Suffer

Patriarchy

MOTH Club
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Night Terrors are excited to be hosting Patriarchy for what is bound to be an intense performance at MOTH Club this November.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Night Terrors.

Lineup

Patriarchy

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

