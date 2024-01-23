Top track

Goldroger - Perwoll

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goldroger - Goldie On Tour 2023

Mojo Club
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Goldroger - Perwoll
Got a code?

About

GOLDIE wird 2023 von der Leine gelassen. Immer im Konflikt mit seinem inneren Schweinehund ruft Goldroger auch in deiner Stadt wieder zum Moshpit und schlägt ein neues Kapitel in seinem Hundeleben auf. Es wird wild. GOLDIE hat neue Songs und eine neue Show...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren (Jugendschutz beachten!)
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Grossstatttraum, Landstreicher Booking, Byte.FM & DIFFUS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Goldroger

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.