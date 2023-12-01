DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JONNY5 & Fergy53

zakk - Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur & Kommunikation
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsDüsseldorf
€30.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jonny5 & Fergy53

SPORTRECORDS TOUR

Der Wiener Rapper Jonny5 ist mit dem aus Bonn stammende Fergy53 auf Tour!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren

Präsentiert von Der Bomber der Herzen
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

zakk - Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur & Kommunikation

Fichtenstraße 40, 40233 Düsseldorf, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.