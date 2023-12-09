Top track

Broken Back - Lost

Broken Back

Badaboum
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Repéré en 2014 par Warner France, le jeune artiste originaire de Bretagne Broken Back signe d’abord en éditions. Il part alors immédiatement sur les routes à la rencontre de son public. Les centaines de milliers de fans, ainsi que les millions de vues comm Read more

Présenté par OVASTAND SARL.

Lineup

Broken Back, Rio Vero

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

