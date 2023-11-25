Top track

Luna Blue - Away With You

Luna Blue

Patterns
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11

About

Scruff of the Neck presents Luna Blue

This is an 14+ event (under 16s with an adult)

Presented by Scruff of the Neck.

Lineup

Luna Blue

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

