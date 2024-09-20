DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Six Organs Of Admittance w/ Dr. Pete

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

With Time is Glass, Six Organs of Admittance is captured once again in the intricate tangle of the fretboards, soaring in open skies above. As is always endeavored....After 20 years of living on the roa...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Six Organs of Admittance

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.