Lo que pasó, pasó...

Florida Beach
Sun, 26 May, 12:30 pm
TalkMálaga
About

Después de los dos eventazos que te esperan el viernes 24 y sábado 25 … Con qué combatimos la resaca emocional y cervecera???
No hay mejor opción para cerrar el Fulanita Experience 2024 que juntarnos el domingo en amor en compañía para revisarnos, aprend...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
Venue

Florida Beach

C. Carabelas, 9, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

