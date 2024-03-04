DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Season "Beach Tag" Ticket Options

The Rockaway Hotel
4 Mar - 1 Sept
GigsNew York
From $67.98
About

Want to catch multiple shows this season at the beach? Lineup looking too good? Want to save some cash for sunscreen? This Season Pass ticket level let's you pick between two options.. any 3 or any 5 shows of your choice from our 2024 concert list! You'll...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Doors open1:30 pm

