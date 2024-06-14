Top track

Cool Dry Place

Got a code?

Katy Kirby

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Let’s face it: There’s no such thing as “real life”. There is only experience and the negotiations we undertake in order to share it with other people. On her second album Blue Raspberry, the New York-based songwriter Katy Kirby dives headlong into the art...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katy Kirby

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

