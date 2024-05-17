DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

2000s Rave

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CALLING ALL 90s BABIES: We're throwing a 2000s rave! Come dance your face off (don't forget to take your pain medication).

This is an all ages event.
Presented by MakeOutMusic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.