Bright Light Bright Light *Enjoy Youth Album Launch Party*

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
About Bright Light Bright Light

Born in the South Wales coal mining valleys, and now based in the somewhat different landscape of New York City, Rod Thomas - known professionally as Bright Light Bright Light - has carved out quite the career for himself. Hugely influenced by music and ci Read more

Event information

Bright Light Bright Light celebrates the launch of his new album 'Enjoy Youth' at C'mon Everybody, one of his favourite bars in the US.

The new album features collaborations with icons Ultra Naté, Mykal Kilgore, Beth Hirsch (Air) and UK super pop producer...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Lineup

Bright Light Bright Light

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

