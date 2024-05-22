DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born in the South Wales coal mining valleys, and now based in the somewhat different landscape of New York City, Rod Thomas - known professionally as Bright Light Bright Light - has carved out quite the career for himself. Hugely influenced by music and ci
Read more
Bright Light Bright Light celebrates the launch of his new album 'Enjoy Youth' at C'mon Everybody, one of his favourite bars in the US.
The new album features collaborations with icons Ultra Naté, Mykal Kilgore, Beth Hirsch (Air) and UK super pop producer...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.