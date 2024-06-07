Top track

DJEFF, Awen + Xinobi

Village Underground
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parable is thrilled to welcome Awen, Djeff, and Xinobi to Village Underground this June.

With talents from around the globe converging, Summer 2024 is heating up in the capital. This time, we extend our warm invites to three top talents of the grooving dr...

Presented by Parable.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJEFF, Awen, Xinobi

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

